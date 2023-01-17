Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqqez, Mahsa Amini’s home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death. (AFP)
This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqqez, Mahsa Amini’s home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death. (AFP)

Iran arrested at least 96 Kurds in first half of 2023, rights group says

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran has arrested at least 96 Kurdish citizens since the start of 2023 as part of its crackdown on months-long protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a human rights group said on Tuesday.

Rights group Hengaw, which reports on human rights abuses in Iran’s Kurdish regions, said at least 96 Kurds – including 13 minors and five women – were detained by authorities in the first half of 2023.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran has launched a deadly crackdown in response to protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Amini, who died on September 16 following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

The protests, which began in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

Tehran views the protests as “riots” backed by foreign powers. The regime’s crackdown has resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, according to human rights groups.

Read more:

Thousands protest in France to demand EU blacklisting of Iran’s IRGC

German national arrested in Iran for taking photos of ‘sensitive’ oil sites: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size