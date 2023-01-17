Iran arrested at least 96 Kurds in first half of 2023, rights group says

Iran has arrested at least 96 Kurdish citizens since the start of 2023 as part of its crackdown on months-long protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a human rights group said on Tuesday.

Rights group Hengaw, which reports on human rights abuses in Iran’s Kurdish regions, said at least 96 Kurds – including 13 minors and five women – were detained by authorities in the first half of 2023.

Iran has launched a deadly crackdown in response to protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Amini, who died on September 16 following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

The protests, which began in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

Tehran views the protests as “riots” backed by foreign powers. The regime’s crackdown has resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, according to human rights groups.

