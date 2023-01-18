Theme
A picture taken on November 15, 2017, shows a general view of the buildings left damaged by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck days before in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's western Kermanshah province near the border with Iraq. (File photo: AFP)
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits northwestern Iran

Reuters
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Iran on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The quake’s epicenter was close to the town of Khoy in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan.

Iranian media have not reported any casualties yet.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

