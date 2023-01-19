Live: Saudi Minister of Economy joins WEF Davos panel to discuss reforms in MENA

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy Faisal Alibrahim joins a World Economic Forum panel in Davos to discuss reforms in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The panelists will seek to answer how the region can maintain its momentum for structural reforms to advance a more inclusive and sustainable economic future.

It comes at a time when economic and energy powerhouses like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are growing at a rapid pace while some of their neighbors are grappling with rising food and energy prices, an appreciating dollar and dwindling fiscal space.

The forum will be moderated by Lara Habib, a senior presenter at Al Arabiya.

The panel will also feature:

Hala H. ElSaid Younes – Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Majid Jafar - Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Petroleum Henadi Al Saleh - Chair of the Board of Directors, Agility

Earlier sessions on Thursday saw Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment discussing the importance of cooperation between public and private entities, as well as across borders, as a key to resilient supply chains.

Some previous sessions have seen talks from the Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah al-Swaha joined a panel to discuss the implications of the next era of the internet on the metaverse.

It was followed by a panel featuring Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir who was a part of a session discussing ways to maintain the environmental sustainability of future cities.

