Tehran denies reported meeting between its UN envoy and Biden’s Iran envoy Malley

Iran denied on Thursday media reports that its permanent representative to the United Nations had met with US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley.

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN said it had “not conducted any negotiations with any American officials,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The denial comes after London-based news channel Iran International reported that Malley had met Saeed Iravani, Iran’s envoy to the UN in New York, “at least three times in the last two months.”

A US delegation led by Malley had been participating in indirect talks with Iran for over a year starting April 2021 to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

But these efforts have stalled for months and Washington has since said that Iran’s crackdown on domestic protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia have turned its focus away from reviving the deal.

The 2015 deal offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for strict but temporary curbs on its nuclear program.

The US withdrew from the deal under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Read more:

Iran’s IRGC: From military operations to business empire

Iran’s top military body warns EU of ‘consequences’ of listing IRGC as terror group