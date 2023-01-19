US, UAE, Bahrain, Israel national security advisors meet on expanding normalization

The national security advisors of the US, UAE, Bahrain and Israel met today to discuss deepening regional integration as the Biden administration looks to increase the number of Arab states normalizing ties with Israel.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who is in Tel Aviv this week, and his Israeli counterpart took part in the meeting, which was virtually attended by Bahrain’s Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed.

Discussions touched on clean energy, emerging technology, regional security, and commercial relations, according to a joint statement from the four countries.

They reaffirmed their intention to further deepen and expand progress achieved since the signing of the Abraham Accords, the peace deal brokered by the Trump administration.

The meeting also focused on “promising new partnerships,” including the I2U2, which brings together the US, India, UAE and Israel to address the food security crisis.

The Negev Forum is another topic that was discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

Around 150 officials from the US, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates attended an American-led summit earlier this month, which the Biden administration created as it looks to continue the progress made by the Trump administration on peace efforts between Israel and its neighbors.

But Jordan and Palestine continue to abstain from attending, a decision the US is trying to reverse.

Thursday’s participants agreed to stay in regular contact to work on “expanding participation to new partners and to coordinate on shared interests and challenges.”

