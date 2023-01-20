Iraqi football fans chant ‘Iran out’ at Arabian Gulf Cup final

Iraqi fans gathered in the city of Basra to watch their national football team compete in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup on Thursday used the occasion to call for Iran to stay out of Iraq’s affairs, according to footage circulating on social media.

In a video shared on social media, fans can be seen chanting “Iran out” at Jaza’a Al Nakhla Stadium in Basra.

This sentiment is echoed by many Iraqis who accuse Iran of destabilizing their country and interfering in its internal affairs by supporting dozens of armed militias within Iraq.

Iraq emerged victorious in the final, winning the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988 with a 3-2 victory over Oman.

