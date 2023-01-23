EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

EU ministers on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters,” the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail.
Sources told Reuters last week that EU foreign ministers would add 37 individual entries to the EU’s sanctions against Iran at their meeting on Monday.
Read more:
EU cannot brand Iran’s IRGC as terror group before court ruling, EU’s Borrell says