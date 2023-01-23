Theme
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022. (Reuters)

EU cannot brand Iran’s IRGC as terror group before court ruling, EU’s Borrell says

Reuters, Brussels
The European Union cannot list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that they are, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday.

The European Parliament last week called on the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entry, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests and the supply of drones to Russia.

“It is something that cannot be decided without a court, a court decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don’t like you,” Josep Borrell told reporters before a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

He added that the court of an EU member had to issue a concrete legal condemnation before the EU itself could act.

