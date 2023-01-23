Theme
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and a US soldier attend a joint military exercise with forces of the US-led “Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve” coalition against ISIS in the countryside of the town of al-Malikiya (Derik in Kurdish) in Syria’s northeastern Hasaka province on September 7, 2022. (AFP)
US military’s Central Command says two ISIS members captured in Syria

Reuters, Washington
American forces have captured two ISIS members during an air and ground assault in eastern Syria, the US military’s Central Command said in a statement released on Sunday.

The raid happened on Saturday, according to Col. Joe Buccino, a Central Command spokesperson, adding that one civilian received “minor injuries” during the attack and was treated at a nearby medical facility before being released back to his family.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Few other details of the raid were disclosed. Central Command alluded to the presence of “partner forces” - language which in the past has been used to refer to the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Kurdish armed group that helped the US and its allies defeat ISIS.

Central Command did not immediately return a message seeking further information about the attack.

