Egypt’s president heads to India amid investment push

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honor at India’s January 26 Republic Day.
The trip will include discussions on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and reviewing opportunities for Indian investment in Egypt, a statement from the Egyptian presidency said.
Egypt is trying to drum up foreign investment as it tries to manage a dollar shortage that has led to a sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Last year it sought help from energy-rich Gulf allies and the International Monetary Fund after the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine exacerbated its underlying challenges.
Read more:
Egypt to roll out program for cheaper bread prices as inflation worsens
Egypt signs $1.5 bln financing agreement with ITFC: Report
-
Saudi Arabia saw inflation signs in July 2021, took action to reduce impact: MinisterSaudi Arabia saw the signs of inflation in July 2021 and took action to reduce the impact, the positive signs of which are visible in the economy ... Saudi Arabia
-
UK shoppers cut back spending as inflation worsensInflation-pinched British shoppers unexpectedly cut their spending in December, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas shopping ... Economy
-
US can slow inflation without unemployment spike: Fed studyThe US and other industrialized countries may be able to bring inflation down without triggering the huge jumps in unemployment that economists may ... Economy