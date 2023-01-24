Israel’s Netanyahu holds talks with King Abdullah in Jordan

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday in Amman for the first time since the premier took office last month, the royal palace said.
The two leaders, whose ties had strained during Netanyahu’s previous tenure, discussed the situation in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound and “the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo,” said a palace statement.
Netanyahu’s office said they discussed “regional issues” and bilateral ties.
