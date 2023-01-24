Theme
Jordan’s King Abdullah (L) walks with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before their meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman on January 16, 2014. (Reuters)
Israel’s Netanyahu holds talks with King Abdullah in Jordan

AFP, Amman
Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday in Amman for the first time since the premier took office last month, the royal palace said.

The two leaders, whose ties had strained during Netanyahu’s previous tenure, discussed the situation in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound and “the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo,” said a palace statement.

Netanyahu’s office said they discussed “regional issues” and bilateral ties.

