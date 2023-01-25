Magnitude 5.87 earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.87 hit the Eastern Mediterranean region, Egypt’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said in a statement on Wednesday.
The earthquake had “no significant impact on Egypt,” Gad El Qady, head of the institute, told Reuters.
