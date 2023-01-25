Two Palestinians killed by Israel in occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem
Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in separate incidents Wednesday, including one who allegedly tried to stab soldiers and a teenager who appeared to point a fake gun at police, sources on both sides said.
In the first incident, Arref Abdel Nasser Arref Lahlouh, 22, was killed “by Israeli gunfire,” near the occupied West Bank Palestinian city of Qalqilya, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The army said that Lahlou “attempted to carry out a stabbing attack” near the Jewish settlement of Kdumim.
“The assailant, armed with a knife, arrived at an IDF military post and attempted to stab an IDF soldier at the scene,” it said.
Lahlouh was “neutralized by the soldiers in the area,” the army added.
Lahlou is the 19th Palestinian killed in the West Bank this year, including civilians and combatants, the majority of whom were shot dead by Israeli forces.
Separately on Wednesday, Israeli forces killed a teenager during an operation in the Shuafat refugee camp in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
The Palestinian health ministry identified him as Muhammad Ali Muhammad Ali, 17.
Forces had gone to the camp to demolish the home of Udai Tamimi, who shot and killed military policewoman Noa Lazar at a checkpoint in October.
Israeli police said that “masked terrorists threw pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails” at officers during the operation.
“The police forces identified a suspect armed with an item that looked like a weapon and was pointing it at the force,” the statement said.
“Following the threat, a shot was fired at the suspect which led to his neutralization. At the scene, police found an imitation firearm,” it added.
Tamimi was killed by Israeli forces after a 10-day manhunt. He was carrying out another attack at a West Bank settlement when he was shot dead.
Israel regularly demolishes the homes of individuals it blames for attacks on Israelis.
Human rights activists say the policy amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.
But Israel says the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.
Last year, 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, the highest annual toll since United Nations records began in 2005.
At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories, according to an AFP tally from official sources.
Read more:
Lebanon’s top prosecutor charges Beirut blast judge, releases all suspects
Palestinian workers strike as UNRWA squeeze hits salaries
-
Netanyahu fires minister, complying with order from top Israeli courtIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with to a Supreme Court ruling ... Middle East
-
Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces in West BankIsraeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank ... Middle East
-
Israeli forces remove West Bank settler outpost, angering rightists in governmentIsraeli security forces on Friday evicted a small group of Jewish settlers from an outpost they erected hours earlier in the occupied West Bank, ... Middle East
-
Israeli military kills two Palestinians in West Bank raidIsraeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, Palestinian media reported, as ... Middle East