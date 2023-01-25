UFO-like orb spotted flying over Iraq’s Mosul in 2016 image released by US officials

A 2016 image of a UFO-like object spotted flying over the Iraqi city of Mosul over an active conflict zone has been released for the first time, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

he unidentified flying object, which looked like an orb, was seen in the classified image which was revealed for the first time on the ‘Weaponized’ podcast by its hosts UFO researcher Jeremy Corbell and journalist George Knapp who obtained the image, the Daily Mail reported.

“Here’s the very basics: It’s called the ‘Mosul orb;’ it’s an image taken in northern Iraq,” Corbell said, in the first episode of his new podcast.

“This is in the UFO category within our intelligence community. This is an example of one of the UFOs that our military and intelligence community are looking at.“It’s one of many images. This one is a still from a video. It’s a brief video, maybe four seconds, where this orb or metallic ball runs alongside a spy plane, and it’s shown moving beside the plane without dropping altitude at all.”

Officials who assembled the briefing believe that the “orb” was under intelligent control, the Mail said. An intelligence source with knowledge on the matter told the Daily Mail that the video was analyzed by experts for more than six years at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia for the US Central Command (CENTCOM) but the incident remains unexplained.

The case was also included in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Preliminary Assessment on UFOs, a report published in May 2021, which analyzed 144 cases but only found an explanation for one.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently released a new report, which states that it has analyzed 510 cases up to August 30, 2022. The Mail last month obtained information from a classified version of this report that was sent to Congress.

A source who has viewed the report has reported dozens of videos on classified servers displaying metallic orbs, which were captured by American spy planes or drones in the Middle East, similar to the image that was released on Tuesday.

One source stated: “These drones operate 20-25,000 feet up in the air and they’re flying around. We’re keeping an eye on bad guys all over the world. An operator will be zoomed in looking at a town in Syria. And all of a sudden, a little orb will go flying through the viewfinder. The operator’s like, “What the hell?” And so, he starts focusing on it and he just watches the orb for a while. We might get it for 30 seconds, we might watch it for 10 minutes. And then it will do something remarkable, like suddenly bolt off the screen.”

The Mosul orb image, obtained by the Daily Mail, was taken at 9:47 am on April 16, 2016, according to its timestamp.Although the image had precise coordinates of where it was taken in northern Iraq, Corbell said that he removed them in order to be cautious not to release sensitive information.It is understood that Congressional intelligence and defense committees have seen the image and footage, as part of a briefing given by the

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), a previous incarnation of the US government’s UFO office, on November 4, 2021.Corbell also added that the flying spherical object captured in Iraq is reminiscent of similar UFOs previously encountered by naval aviators on the US’ west and east coasts everyday, but the fact that it was caught in an active conflict zone makes it a little more complicated.

“For the first time, we are releasing a military-filmed image of a UAP [unidentified anomalous phenomena] over an active conflict zone. This is an entirely different scenario to the east and west Coast incursions over training ranges,” the Mail quoted Corbell as saying.“UAP pose significant risk to our service men and women, and this case highlights this – and is unfortunately not unique.

“This is not just about safety concerns to pilots and ground troops. Its potential consequences are far deeper. And the scope is now proven to be global.”

A source close to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the US military’s current UFO investigations office, said that there have been “more cases like this one.”

“… this one was indeed part of the official UAP investigations by the UAPTF and now DoD’s AARO. And it is still unresolved.

