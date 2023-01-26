Theme
A view shows the exterior of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon March 21, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A view shows the exterior of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 21, 2022. (Reuters)

Lebanon’s central bank freezes accounts of currency exchange house sanctioned by US

Reuters, Beirut
Lebanon’s central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the US Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah.

The central bank said in a statement that it also froze the accounts of two of Moukaled’s family members.

