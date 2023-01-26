Palestinians end security coordination with Israel after West Bank raid
The Palestinians ended security coordination with Israel in the occupied West Bank after a deadly Israeli military raid in a flashpoint city on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
“In light of the repeated aggression against our people, and the undermining of signed agreements, including security, we consider that security coordination with the Israeli occupation government no longer exists as of now,” said a statement issued after a meeting of Palestinian leadership.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned a raid by Israeli commandos on the Palestinian town of Jenin that killed seven people and injured two, state news agency SPA reported.
The Saudi foreign ministry said it denounced Israeli forces’ “storming of the city” that led to “the fall of a number of victims.”
In another related development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to Israel, the West Bank and Egypt where he will urge an end to violence after a deadly Israeli raid, the State Department said Thursday.
