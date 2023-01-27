Egypt arrests negligent mother who attempted to dump daughter’s body in trash

An Egyptian mother has been arrested after attempting to dump her one and a half year old daughter’s body in the trash, according to local media reports.



The body of the child, identified as Basmala, was covered with bruises and burn marks, al-Masry al-Youm reported.



The mother, Dunya, did not change Basmala’s diaper “for days,” resulting in severe rashes, the report said, adding that Dunya, 20, confessed to beating up Basmala because of her “misbehavior.”



After the baby collapsed and lost conscious, Dunya and her mother tried to dump her body in the trash; however, a cleaner who saw them threatened to call the police after he suspected their behavior.



Dunya and her mother then headed to the hospital in hopes Basmala had just fainted and “can be revived.”



After arriving in the hospital, however, Basmala was pronounced dead, and the hospital contacted the police to report the incident.



Dunya has been detained on accusations of torturing Basmala to death, the report said, adding that an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of the child’s death.



According to the report, Dunya had been living with her mother for months in a small apartment that has been described as very filthy and unsanitary.



Neighbors reportedly said that Basmala often walked out to the street all by herself even during the cold rainy weather, and people always returned the child home.



They added that they did not know the father or who he was, noting that he “never came to visit his daughter.”



