Syria denies OPCW’s findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018

Syria’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that a report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that found the Syrian government was responsible for a chemical weapon attack on the opposition-held Syrian city of Douma in 2018 lacked any evidence, and denied the allegations.

The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Friday a nearly two-year investigation had found that at least one Syrian military helicopter had dropped gas cylinders onto residential buildings in Douma, killing 43 people.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report said there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that during a government military offensive to recapture Douma, at least one Syrian air force Mi8/17 helicopter dropped two yellow cylinders on the city.



One of the cylinders hit the roof of a three-story residential building and ruptured, “rapidly released toxic gas, chlorine, in very high concentrations, which rapidly dispersed within the building killing 43 named individuals and affecting dozens more,” according to the report.



A second cylinder burst through the roof of another building into an apartment below and only partially ruptured, “mildly affecting those who first arrived at the scene,” the report added.

Read more:

Watchdog says Syrian air force to blame for 2018 deadly chlorine attack in Douma

10 reasons why Syria will continue to matter to the UK

UN warns of record rates of hunger in Syria