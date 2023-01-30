US Secretary of State discusses Mideast tensions with Egypt’s Sisi in first stop
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday during a three-day visit to the Middle East.
After arriving in Egypt on Sunday, Blinken said he wanted to strengthen Washington’s “strategic partnership” with Egypt, a major recipient of US military aid that has helped mediate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Blinken meets Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and heads later on Monday to Jerusalem, where he will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid concern at home and abroad over the policies of Netanyahu’s new right-wing government.
Blinken will then travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
The meeting with Sisi also addressed regional issues including attempts to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and to break the deadlock between rival factions in Libya, according to a statement from US State Department spokesman Ned Price.
Read more:
Blinken: All options available to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon
Antony Blinken lands in Cairo
Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East trip
-
EU calls on Israel to only use lethal force as ‘last resort’The European Union on Saturday voiced alarm at escalating violence in Israel and the occupied territories and urged Israel to only use lethal force as ... Middle East
-
US criticizes Palestinian move to suspend security ties with Israel after deadly raid“We don’t think this is the right step to take at this moment,” Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said. Middle East
-
Two Palestinians killed by Israel in occupied West Bank and east JerusalemIsraeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in separate incidents Wednesday, including one who allegedly tried to stab soldiers and a teenager who ... Middle East