People walk in Istiklal Street near the site of Saturday’s bomb explosion, in Istanbul, Sunday, March 20, 2016. Turkey’s Interior Minister Efkan Ala has identified the Istanbul suicide bomber as a militant with links to ISIS. (File photo: AP)
People walk in Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo: AP)
Terrorism

US again issues warning of possible terrorist attacks against tourists in Turkey

Reuters, Istanbul 
The US embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the US embassy said “possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists” could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city’s Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighborhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the United States and Europe.

