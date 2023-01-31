Egyptian security forces arrest man for random shooting spree

Egyptian security forces have arrested a man who went on a random shooting spree, killing one person in the al-Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, the interior ministry said.
The shooting, which took place in the al-Zarayeb region, left two others wounded, the ministry said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday, adding that the incident was a result of a financial dispute.
“The situation was brought under control and residents were prevented from assaulting him,” the ministry said, noting that the man was suspected of using drugs.
Legal measures have been taken against him, it added.
Al-Masry al-Youm reported on Monday that calm was prevailing in the area and that security forces remain on the scene until the Public Prosecution ends its investigations.
It reported that some witnesses said the suspect had financial disputes with some people in the area and wanted to settle things with them and hence prompting him to fire randomly.
Others told Al-Masry al-Youm that the suspect was fleeing an ambush and had entered the area, pushing citizens to try to catch him before he started shooting.
The citizens hailed the security forces’ response to the incident, saying that a “massacre” could have taken place.
