Cairo hospital fire kills three: Health ministry

A fire that broke out Wednesday in a hospital in north Cairo killed three people and injured 32 others, the Egyptian health ministry said.
“The fire started at the radiology ward in a charity-run hospital in the district of Matariya,” ministry spokesman Hossam Abdelghaffar was quoted as saying by official media.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He did not elaborate on the cause of the fire, which was later brought under control.
The megalopolis of Cairo is home to some 20 million people, many of them living in informal residential areas with dilapidated infrastructure.
Deadly blazes, often caused by short circuits, are relatively common in the city and elsewhere in Egypt, a country of 104 million inhabitants.
A fire that tore through a Coptic Christian church in the greater Cairo neighborhood of Imbaba last year killed 41 people, in one of the deadliest incidents in years.
The August 14 blaze erupted when an air conditioner caught fire, engulfing the church in smoke. Dozens of worshippers suffocated on a staircase before rescue services arrived.
-
Twins, triplets among child victims of Egypt church fire that killed 41Mourners in Egypt attended a memorial service Tuesday for victims of a Coptic church fire in Cairo that killed 41 people -- among them many children, ... Middle East
-
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in EgyptA massive fire broke out in the main hall of the El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening ceremony of the fifth ... Middle East
-
Egypt hospital nursery fire leaves one baby girl dead, eight infants injuredA fire broke out at a hospital nursery in Egypt’s Qena Governorate, killing a baby girl and injuring eight other infants, according to local media ... Middle East
-
Egypt to announce detailed plan for state stake sales soon: PMEgypt’s government aims to announce a detailed plan next week to offer stakes in at least 20 state companies over the coming year, Prime Minister ... Economy