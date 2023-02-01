Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby gestures as he arrives for a meeting over security in the Sahel region at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. (Reuters)
President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby gestures as he arrives for a meeting over security in the Sahel region at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Chad’s President Mahamat Deby visiting Israel, five years after warming ties

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Chad’s President Mahamat Deby was in Israel on Wednesday, his office said without providing further details, five years after the two countries revived relations.

Israel and Chad resumed ties in 2018 following a visit to Jerusalem by then-President Idriss Deby. The Muslim-majority African country had previously scaled down relations in protest at Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory in a 1967 war.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Deby’s office said he had left on a 48-hour Israel trip. In Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry referred queries on the matter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, which did not immediately respond.

The trip is the first to Israel for Deby, who took over after his father died in 2021.

Netanyahu has cast the upgrade of relations with Chad as part of his outreach to Arab and Muslim countries, which wants to expand.

Read more:

For the first time in half-a-century, Chad welcomes Israeli envoy

Tight security as Mogadishu to host summit on fight against al-Shabaab

UN experts call for probe into possible war crimes in Mali

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size