Iran blames foreign security service, Iraqi Kurdish groups for weekend drone strike

Iran blamed a foreign security service and Kurdish groups in Iraq for a drone attack on an ammunition depot near the central city of Isfahan over the weekend, state-run Nour News reported.

The equipment and explosives were brought into the country with the help of “Kurdish anti-revolutionary groups in Iraqi Kurdistan under orders by the foreign security service,” according to the report. It didn’t identity the country which the security service belonged to.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three unmanned “suicide drones targeted the Defense Ministry complex on Saturday, with one hitting the ceiling,” Iran said at the time.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Israel was responsible for the attack, citing identified US officials and people familiar with the operation.

Read more:

Iran says explosion at military site in Isfahan caused by drone attack

Israel behind drone strike on Iranian military site: US officials

Iran summons senior Ukrainian diplomat over drone attack comments: Agency