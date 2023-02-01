Eight rockets target Turkish military base in Iraq: Kurdish anti-terror group
Eight rockets targeted a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, two of which landed inside the base, said the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security body in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
