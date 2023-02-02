Iran blames cyberattack for internet disruption: Report

A nationwide drop in Iranian internet traffic last week was caused by a cyberattack, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

Investigations are ongoing into the origin of the January 25 attack, which disrupted networks for ten minutes, ISNA reported, citing Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran has restricted internet access since September as part of its crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died shortly after her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the Islamic Republic’s strict hijab rules.

The protests, which quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, have been met with a violent crackdown from authorities, resulting in the deaths of hundreds and the arrest of thousands, according to human rights groups.

Read more:

Jailed Iran filmmaker Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike to protest detention

Israel behind Isfahan drone attack, Iran’s ambassador to the UN says