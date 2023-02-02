Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iraqi blogger Tiba Ali. (Twitter)
Iraqi blogger Tiba Ali. (Twitter)
Crime

Iraqi blogger killed by her father causing outrage

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iraqi blogger Tiba Ali, who had reportedly fled to Turkey due to family disputes, was strangled to death by her father on Wednesday after she returned to Iraq, according to media reports.

Ali had returned to her home country to attend the Arabian Gulf Cup last month, reportedly at the request of her mother, according to Al Arabiya.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Her death caused an uproar within the Iraqi society, especially after it was already feared she was under threat by her family during her stay. Al Arabiya reported that before her death, many people took to social media calling for her protection.

However, her father eventually managed to get to her and kill her.

Iraq’s Isen Organization For Human Rights said on Twitter that Ali was “strangled in her sleep after she was forcibly moved from Baghdad to al-Diwaniyah where she was killed.”

The father reportedly turned himself in to authorities, admitting his crime.

Ali relocated to Turkey after leaving Iraq due to family disputes. She was planning to marry a Syrian man in Turkey despite her family rejecting him, after initially agreeing to the marriage, Al Arabiya reported.

“[Ali] was threatened many times by her parents after entering Iraq. The late victim had confirmed these threats in many pleas she made on Instagram, but that didn’t lead anywhere,” Isen added.

Read more:

Shooting spree in Egypt leaves one dead, suspect arrested

Egypt arrests negligent mother who attempted to dump daughter’s body in trash

Saudi scholarship student stabbed to death in US, police arrest suspect

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size