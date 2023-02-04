Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - A 17 year-old boy holds his weapon at the High dam in Marib, Yemen, July 30, 2018. emen’s Houthi rebels continue to recruit children into their military ranks to fight in the country’s civil war, despite an agreement with the U.N. in April 2022, to halt the practice. Two Houthi officials acknowledged to the Associated Press that the rebels have recruited several hundred children, some as young as 10, in the past two months. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
A 17 year-old boy holds his weapon at the High dam in Marib, Yemen, July 30, 2018. (File photo)

Landmine kills 13-year-old boy in Yemen port city Hodeida

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A landmine killed a 13-year-old boy in the contested Yemeni city of Hodeida, medical and security officials said Friday, the latest in a string of similar incidents in the war-torn country.

It came a day after three children and one woman were critically injured in a landmine explosion, according to an aid group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The explosion Friday happened on a city street and also seriously injured a teenager, said officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

Thursday's blast happened when a child began playing with a landmine. The explosion injured that child and the three others nearby, Doctors Without Borders said. It said the four casualties arrived at a hospital in the besieged city of Taiz and were transferred to other health facilities.

Landmines have been laid in Yemen since the 1960s. However, since the outbreak of war in 2014, both sides have planted more. According to Yemeni Landmine Records, a group that documents landmine casualties, 32 people in Yemen were killed by landmines and other unexploded ordinance last month.

Yemen's ruinous civil war began after Iranian backed-Houthis swept down from the northern mountains and seized the capital, Sanaa, along with much of the north of the country, ousting the internationally recognized government.

The Houthis have widely used landmines. The US-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project said Houthi landmines killed at least 122 people between 2016 and 2018.

“Due to the difficulty of obtaining accurate estimates, these figures are likely to make up a fraction of all mine detonations involving civilians in Yemen,” ACLED said in a 2018 report.

Now entering its ninth year, the conflict has since turned into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed over 150,000 people, according to the database project.

Read more:

Pentagon says US military helped intercept Houthi-bound weapons from Iran

French forces seize Iranian weapon shipment sent to Houthis in Yemen: Report

Three alleged al-Qaeda militants killed in suspected US drone strike in Yemen

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size