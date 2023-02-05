Turkey says no evidence of threat to foreigners after ISIS suspects detained: Agency
Turkish police said they had not found evidence of any concrete threat to foreigners after detaining 15 ISIS suspects accused of targeting consulates and non-Muslim houses of worship, state media reported on Sunday.
Last week, several European consulates in Istanbul were shut citing “security reasons” and several Western states warned citizens of a heightened risk of attacks to diplomatic missions and non-Muslim places of worship in Turkey, following a series of far-right Quran-burning protests in Europe in recent weeks.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
State-run Anadolu Agency cited an Istanbul police statement saying the 15 suspects had “received instructions for acts targeting consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as Christian and Jewish places of worship.”
While the suspects’ ties to the terrorist group were confirmed, no concrete threats toward foreigners were found, the statement said.
Ankara summoned nine ambassadors to criticize the coordinated closure of the European consulates and Turkish officials later said the Western nations had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.
Turkey suspended negotiations for Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession following a protest in Stockholm during which a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu repeated on Saturday Turkey’s frustration with what it says is Sweden’s inaction toward entities Ankara accuses of terrorist activity.
Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement in June last year aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to their NATO bids, with the Nordic states pledging to take a harder line primarily against local members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK).
Read more:
Turkey slams Western countries for closing embassies over possible security threats
US again issues warning of possible terrorist attacks against tourists in Turkey
Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkey after Quran burning
-
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia’s war effort in UkraineThe United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow’s war ... World News
-
Turkey’s inflation rate slows for third month: DataTurkey’s inflation rate slowed for a third successive month in January, official data showed Friday, after a record that threw the economy into chaos ... Economy
-
Turkey positive on Finland’s NATO bid, not Sweden’s: ErdoganTurkey looks positively on Finland’s application for NATO membership, but does not support Sweden’s bid, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ... Middle East