Ancient Gaziantep Castle damaged in devastating Turkey earthquake

The deadly earthquake that struck Turkey early Monday destroyed part of the ancient Gaziantep Castle, with pictures online showing a large section of the building sliding off a cliff.



Before and after pictures showed the extensive damage with debris blocking a nearby road.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Part of the thousands-year-old Gaziantep Castle, a historic and touristic site, was destroyed after a 7.8-magnitude struck southern Turkey also affecting northern Syria.





The strong earthquake left thousands of people dead and injured as the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts to continue.



The earthquake was also felt in neighboring Lebanon and Jordan, sending residents panicking.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said 2,818 buildings were destroyed after the first tremor, describing it as the country’s “largest disaster” since 1939, when a major quake struck the eastern province of Erzincan.



Read more:



Dutch researcher accurately predicts Turkey-Syria quake 3 days before it happened



Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Turkey, Syria following earthquake: Statement



Can earthquakes be predicted? UAE-based expert seismologist weighs in