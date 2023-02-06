Theme
The ancient Gaziantep Castle was destroyed by the earthquake. (Twitter)

Ancient Gaziantep Castle damaged in devastating Turkey earthquake

The deadly earthquake that struck Turkey early Monday destroyed part of the ancient Gaziantep Castle, with pictures online showing a large section of the building sliding off a cliff.

Before and after pictures showed the extensive damage with debris blocking a nearby road.

Part of the thousands-year-old Gaziantep Castle, a historic and touristic site, was destroyed after a 7.8-magnitude struck southern Turkey also affecting northern Syria.

The Ancient Gaziantep Castle before it was destroyed by the earthquake. (Twitter)



The strong earthquake left thousands of people dead and injured as the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts to continue.

The earthquake was also felt in neighboring Lebanon and Jordan, sending residents panicking.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said 2,818 buildings were destroyed after the first tremor, describing it as the country’s “largest disaster” since 1939, when a major quake struck the eastern province of Erzincan.

