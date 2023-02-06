Another 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits southeast Turkey: USGS

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey Monday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said, hours after an earlier quake killed more than 1,200 people in the region.
The shallow quake hit at 1:24 pm (1024 GMT) four kilometers (2.5 miles) south-southeast of the town of Ekinozu.
The Syrian state media also reported that an earthquake had hit the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.
Residents in the Iraqi provinces of Dohuk and Mosul and the Kurdish capital Erbil reported feeling a light tremor, state media said, following the earthquake in Syria.
