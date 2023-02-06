Turkey, Syria earthquake felt in Lebanon, Jordan, Israel

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday morning was felt in Lebanon, Jordan, and Israel, according to media reports.

An Al Arabiya reporter said some residents in Lebanon were forced to evacuate their homes when the quake hit.

At around 3 a.m. local time in Lebanon, residents were startled awake due to the aftershocks.

The National Center of Geophysics in Bhannes reported that a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the sea between Lebanon and Cyprus – 160 kilometers away from the Lebanese coast.

Really terrible videos coming out of southern Turkey and northeast Syria. The quake happened while millions in the region were sleeping. Videos show collapsed buildings. This is the scene in Şanlıurfa, where the governor says at least 10 are dead after 18 buildings collapsed. pic.twitter.com/WtyrJ2gn4Y — Samuel Oakford (@samueloakford) February 6, 2023

Footage from a grocery store in Lebanon showed products splattered across the floor after the tremors were felt for about 40 seconds, reports said.

Spinneys after the earthquake pic.twitter.com/OgMoccvaa8 — Salah Halawi (@Salah_Halawi) February 6, 2023

The Lebanese interior ministry denied rumors circulating online that claimed that buildings were damaged in the country, adding that the footage originated in Syria and not Lebanon, Al Arabiya reported.

Takbeers were heard from mosques after the quake hit, according to an Al Arabiya reporter.

At least 76 people died in Turkey and an estimated 110 lost their lives in Syria when the earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria, forcing hundreds into panic and onto the streets. The death toll is expected to keep rising as rescue workers continue to search for survivors underneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

There were at least 6 aftershocks after the initial tremor.

The quake was centered north of the city of Gaziantep, 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.

Watch: Surveillance video from inside a shop in #Turkey shows the moment a major earthquake hit. At least 176 people have been killed as a result in both Turkey and #Syria.https://t.co/bENgkTTjkH pic.twitter.com/5W8odBi2ed — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 6, 2023

