Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Turkish military sets up air aid corridor to earthquake zone: Defense ministry

Reuters, Istanbul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Turkish armed forces have set up an air corridor to enable search and rescue teams to reach the zone affected by the major earthquake in southern Turkey, the country’s defense ministry said on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We mobilized our planes to send medical teams, search and rescue teams and their vehicles to the earthquake zone,” the statement cited Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying.

Read more:

EU to send rescue teams to Turkey after deadly earthquake kills hundreds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size