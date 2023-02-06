Turkish military sets up air aid corridor to earthquake zone: Defense ministry

The Turkish armed forces have set up an air corridor to enable search and rescue teams to reach the zone affected by the major earthquake in southern Turkey, the country’s defense ministry said on Monday.



“We mobilized our planes to send medical teams, search and rescue teams and their vehicles to the earthquake zone,” the statement cited Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying.

