A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army office on November 2, 2020 shows an Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force F-4E Phantom II fighter-bomber aircraft flying during an aerial exercise in Isfahan in central Iran. (Iranian Army office via AFP)
Iran unveils underground air base with fighter jets armed with long-range missiles

Iran’s army unveiled its first underground air force base, named “Eagle 44,” on Tuesday, state media reported.

State news agency IRNA described the base as “one of the most important air bases of the air force,” equipped with fighter jets armed with long-range cruise missiles.

The base’s key characteristic is its location in the mountains and “in the depths of the earth,” IRNA added.

The location of the base was not disclosed.

The move came ahead of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and amid heightened tensions with the United States and Israel.

