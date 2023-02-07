Saudi King, Crown Prince order air bridge to deliver aid to Syria, Turkey

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to operate an air bridge to provide various aid to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

According to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the air bridge will provide health, shelter, food and logistical assistance to alleviate the effects of the earthquake on the Syrian and Turkish people.

The directives also include organizing a campaign through the “Sahem” platform to help the earthquake victims in both countries.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah, advisor to the Royal Court and the Supervisor General of KSrelief, confirmed that the assistance provided comes out of the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to stand by those affected by the quake in Syria and Turkey, according to SPA.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the massive earthquake rose above 6,200 on Tuesday, official data showed, with rescue workers still searching for trapped survivors.

Authorities said 4,544 people have died in Turkey and 1,712 in Syria, bringing the total to 6,256.

