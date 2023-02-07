Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble
Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week's devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defiance service said on Tuesday.
Raed al-Saleh told Reuters that urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organization known as the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.
