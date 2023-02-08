Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Reuters)
People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China’s government arrived in Turkey’s Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The team will cooperate with the local government, the embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.

Read more:

UAE, Saudi expats tell of Turkey, Syria earthquake terror, scramble for loved ones

Turkey, Syria death toll surpasses 5,000 as Erdogan declares state of emergency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size