Two UAE relief planes arrive in earthquake-hit Syria

The United Arab Emirates’ Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense has announced the arrival of two aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from the UAE at the Damascus Airport as part of the airlift launched to stand by the people affected by the earthquake that struck Syria.

A total of 12 tonnes of essential supplies and several tents to lodge 216 displaced people are part of the initial aid package that falls within the 'Gallant Knight / 2' operation on its first day, state news agency WAM reported Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Arab Emirates Tuesday pledged $100 million to Syria and Turkey, one of the largest sums yet following a massive earthquake that killed more than 6,256 people across both countries.

The Gulf nation – which had already pledged some $13.6 million to Syria – is spearheading regional relief efforts, having dispatched planes to both countries with relief items and rescue teams following the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday.

The United Arab Emirates Tuesday pledged $100 million to Syria and Turkey, one of the largest sums yet following a massive earthquake that killed more than 6,256 people across both countries.

The Gulf nation – which had already pledged some $13.6 million to Syria – is spearheading regional relief efforts, having dispatched planes to both countries with relief items and rescue teams following the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday.

Countries across the world have pledged humanitarian aid following Monday’s disaster.

Egypt on Tuesday sent five plane-loads of medical supplies to victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, according to a statement by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 7,100 on Tuesday, official data showed, with rescue workers still searching for trapped survivors.

Read more:

UAE pledges $100 million in earthquake relief to Syria, Turkey

In a first, Egypt’s Sisi calls Syria’s Assad after devastating earthquake

UAE, Saudi expats tell of Turkey, Syria earthquake terror, scramble for loved ones