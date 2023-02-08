Theme
Workers and security forces process aid from Red Crescent that will be shipped on a plane of emergency relief to Syria to support victims of the deadly earthquake, at a military airbase near Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Workers and security forces process aid from Red Crescent that will be shipped on a plane of emergency relief to Syria to support victims of the deadly earthquake, at a military airbase near Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

UN cross-border aid to Syria could resume on Thursday: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A senior UN aid official said they were hopeful that deliveries of critical cross-border aid from Turkey to northwest Syria could resume on Thursday, after being paused since a devastating earthquake struck the two countries this week.

“We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border,” UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi, said during an online press briefing.

“We have a glimpse of hope that the road is accessible and we can reach the people,” he said.

