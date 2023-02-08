UN cross-border aid to Syria could resume on Thursday: Official

A senior UN aid official said they were hopeful that deliveries of critical cross-border aid from Turkey to northwest Syria could resume on Thursday, after being paused since a devastating earthquake struck the two countries this week.

“We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border,” UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi, said during an online press briefing.

“We have a glimpse of hope that the road is accessible and we can reach the people,” he said.

