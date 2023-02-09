Document shows Iranian prosecutors covered up rape by IRGC officers: Report

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) allegedly raped two women in an attack that was concealed by state prosecutors, according to a Guardian report citing an internal judicial document.

The document, which was first leaked to London-based Iran International TV by the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice), outlined the case of sexual assault by two IRGC officers against two young women who were arrested for “acting suspiciously” during protests that followed the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Masha Amini in police custody in September.

The document, dated October 13, 2022, is based on witness statements that suggest the two women were sexually assaulted by two male security officials.

According to the Guardian, the document highlighted how one of the IRGC officers admitted to having sex with the women but claimed it was consensual, while the other claimed it was under the context of “Sigheh,” a form of temporary marriage in Shia Islam that permits sexual relations.

The document described the intercourse with the two women as rape, according to the Guardian.

The document concluded by recommending the case be filed as top secret, due to its sensitive nature and the possibility of it being “misrepresented by enemy groups.”

“Considering the problematic nature of the case, the possibility of the leaking of this information into social media and its misrepresentation by enemy groups, it is recommended that the necessary order [is] issued for it to be filed top secret. Since no complaint has been registered and the defendants have been dismissed, the accused should be dismissed without mentioning their names,” it said, according to the Guardian.

