Members of the Syrian civil defense, known as the White Helmets look for casualties under the rubble following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. (AFP)
Germany to increase Syria aid by $28 mln after deadly earthquake

Reuters
Germany will increase the amount of humanitarian assistance it provides in Syria by 26 million euros ($28 million) to respond to the growing needs of Syrians after a deadly quake that left more than 3,200 dead across the country.

A statement from the German embassy in Beirut said the funds were needed “especially in the affected areas in the northwestern parts of the country,” home to many Syrians displaced during a 12-year civil war.

“Germany can build on close ties with international organizations and NGOs in northwestern Syria, as it has already been providing extensive humanitarian assistance there,” the statement said.

