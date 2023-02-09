Germany to increase Syria aid by $28 mln after deadly earthquake

Germany will increase the amount of humanitarian assistance it provides in Syria by 26 million euros ($28 million) to respond to the growing needs of Syrians after a deadly quake that left more than 3,200 dead across the country.

A statement from the German embassy in Beirut said the funds were needed “especially in the affected areas in the northwestern parts of the country,” home to many Syrians displaced during a 12-year civil war.

“Germany can build on close ties with international organizations and NGOs in northwestern Syria, as it has already been providing extensive humanitarian assistance there,” the statement said.

