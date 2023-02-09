Theme
Syrians affected by deadly earthquake need more of ‘absolutely everything:’ UN envoy

Reuters
Syrians impacted by the deadly earthquake that struck their country and Turkey on Monday need “more of absolutely everything” in terms of aid, the United Nations’ special envoy Geir Pedersen said on Thursday.

The UN had been assured the first assistance would cross from Turkey into Syria on Thursday, he told a briefing in Geneva, calling for assurances that there would be no political hindrances to getting aid to where it was most needed.

