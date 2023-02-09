UAE rescue crew save Syrian family trapped under earthquake rubble in Turkish home

Emirati rescue teams from the United Arab Emirates have pulled a Syrian family of four trapped under rubble in Turkey after the devastating earthquake that has killed more than 15,000 people across the region.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation, the mother, son, and two daughters of a Syrian family were rescued from the ruins of their home after a five-hour search and rescue operation in the Kahramanmaraş province.

Emirati medical professionals gave the family immediate support before they were taken to hospital.

The Emirati search and rescue teams were thanked and praised by the family’s friends and relatives who were present at the scene of the collapsed house, state news agency WAM reported.

They also praised the support of the Turkish authorities for relief efforts.

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 15,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey’s disaster management agency said Thursday.

The agency said 12,391 people had been confirmed killed in Turkey after Monday’s early morning earthquake and series of aftershocks, which brought down thousands of buildings in southeastern Turkey.

On the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 people have been reported to have been killed.

Rescue workers continued to pull living people from the damaged buildings but hope was starting to fade amid freezing temperatures more than three full days since the quake hit.

