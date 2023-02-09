Theme
Members of the Syrian civil defense, known as the White Helmets, transport a casualty from the rubble of buildings in the village of Azmarin in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province at the border with Turkey following an earthquake, on February 7, 2023. (AFP)
Members of the Syrian civil defense, known as the White Helmets, transport a casualty from the rubble of buildings in the village of Azmarin in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province at the border with Turkey following an earthquake, on February 7, 2023. (AFP)

UK boosts White Helmets with funds to support search and rescue in Syria

Reuters, London
Britain said on Thursday it was committing additional funding - at least 3 million pounds ($3.65 million) - to support search and rescue operations and emergency relief in Syria following earthquakes in the region.

“Given the magnitude of the earthquakes and difficulties in accessing affected areas in North West Syria, the UK will be providing The White Helmets with additional funding to aid their major search-and-rescue operations,” Britain said in a statement.

