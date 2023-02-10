Two killed, several wounded in car-ramming at bus stop in Jerusalem outskirts

Two people including a child were killed and several injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israeli emergency services said.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and ordered security forces to be reinforced.



A volunteer medic with United Hatzalah ambulance service, who gave his name as Ariel Ben-David, told Army Radio: “Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition. To our regret, one child did not survive.”



Police said the driver had been shot.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The incident occurred during a period of high tension following an attack in which a lone Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.



Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that had crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the Ramot area, a part of Jerusalem that was annexed by Israel after the 1967 war.



Read more:

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank after alleged stabbing

Advertisement

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid: Palestinians

Turkey, Syria earthquake felt in Lebanon, Jordan, Israel