Norway, Switzerland renew call for ‘fair and transparent’ probe into Beirut blast

Reuters
European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland on Friday urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a “fair and transparent” probe into the Beirut port blast and refrain from “all acts of interference.”

The EU member states and the Swiss and Norwegian missions expressed in a joint statement grave concern about the current situation in Lebanon.

“We call on the Parliament to urgently elect a President who will unite the Lebanese people in the national interest, as a first step to restore the ability of the Lebanese state institutions to make decisions, both on the administrative and political level,” they said.

Developing

