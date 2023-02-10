France urges stronger international response to Iran’s missile program

There must be a stronger “international response” to the threat posed by Iran’s ballistic missiles program, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her US counterpart Anthony Blinken, France’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The French Foreign Ministry said Colonna and Blinken had spoken by phone on Thursday, during which they discussed an array of topics, including Ukraine and Iran.

“The minister mentioned Iran’s destabilizing activities and the increasing threat posed by the increase of its ballistic missiles arsenal, the proliferation of missiles including towards non-state actors (...) and the need to strengthen the international response to this threat,” said the ministry, regarding Colonna’s talks with Blinken.

They also discussed the need for Iran to fully co-operate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which said last week Tehran was inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations.

Colonna and Blinken also reiterated their “full support” to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia almost a year ago, and discussed the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

