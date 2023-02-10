Theme
Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, January 29, 2023, in this still image obtained from a video. (Reuters)
Iran says arrested ‘main perpetrators’ of Isfahan drone attack, blames Israel

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
Iran said on Friday it had arrested the “main perpetrators” behind a recent drone attack on a military site in the city of Isfahan, again pointing the finger of blame at Israel.

The involvement of Israel’s “mercenaries” in the attack has been “proven,” state media reported, citing a joint statement by the Intelligence Ministry and the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The statement also warned of a retaliation for the attack but did not provide any further details about the arrests.

Iran said last month a drone attack targeted a military site linked to its Defense Ministry in Isfahan, describing the incident as an “unsuccessful attack.”

The country’s representative to the United Nations later accused Israel of being behind the attack.

