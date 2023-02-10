Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A member of the Algerian rescue team stands on rubble as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria, on February 9, 2023. (Reuters)
A member of the Algerian rescue team stands on rubble as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria, on February 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Al-Assad visits Syria’s Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to earthquake-hit area

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the Aleppo University Hospital, the presidency said on Friday, his first reported trip to an earthquake-hit area.

The presidency shared images of al-Assad and his wife visiting people who were injured in the devastating earthquake which has killed thousands.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey-Syria earthquake: UAE mosques to hold absentee funeral prayers for victims

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size