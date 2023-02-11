Theme
People walk on destroyed buildings in the Antakia historical city in Hatay on February 11, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east. (AFP)
Death toll from catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, Syria rises above 25,000

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 25,000 on Saturday, as rescuers worked in freezing weather to find people alive.

Officials and medics said 21,848 people had died in Turkey and 3,553 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 25,401.

Armenia-Turkey border crossing opened for first time in 35 years after massive quake

Austrian, German rescuers suspend Turkey quake rescue due to security situation

Turkey detains 12 over collapsed buildings after massive earthquake: Report

