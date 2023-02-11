Death toll from catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, Syria rises above 25,000
The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 25,000 on Saturday, as rescuers worked in freezing weather to find people alive.
Officials and medics said 21,848 people had died in Turkey and 3,553 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 25,401.
WHO chief arrives in Syria’s quake-stricken AleppoWorld Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday in Syria’s quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media reported.Tedros ... Middle East
Turkish woman dies day after her rescue following 104 hours under earthquake rubbleA woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been ... Middle East
Earthquake compounds Turkish leader Erdogan’s woes as election nearsTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government’s handling of a ... Middle East